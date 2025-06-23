Air quality advisory as smoke affects large parts of central B.C. Interior

These areas will be impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

An air quality warning was issued Sunday for parts of B.C. including the Cariboo, Lakes District, North Coast, North Thompson, Stuart-Nechako and Williston.

Smoke may be visible across the northeast and central regions of the province.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Monitor the situation for any wildfires near your area at EmergencyInfoBC. Follow all emergency announcements relevant to your location.

The next update will be available on June 23, 2025 and made available on the Province’s Air Quality Warnings webpage.

The advisory is issued in collaboration with the province of B.C., First Nations Health Authority, Northern Health Authority and Interior Health Authority.

A full list of imapcted communities includes: