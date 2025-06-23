Air quality advisory as smoke affects large parts of central B.C. Interior

An air quality warning was issued Sunday for parts of B.C. including the Cariboo, Lakes District, North Coast, North Thompson, Stuart-Nechako and Williston.
These areas will be impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.
Smoke may be visible across the northeast and central regions of the province.
During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.
Monitor the situation for any wildfires near your area at EmergencyInfoBC. Follow all emergency announcements relevant to your location.
The next update will be available on June 23, 2025 and made available on the Province’s Air Quality Warnings webpage.
The advisory is issued in collaboration with the province of B.C., First Nations Health Authority, Northern Health Authority and Interior Health Authority.
A full list of imapcted communities includes:
- B.C. North Peace River: includes the City of Fort St John and all communities along Hwy 97 extending from Farmington to Pink Mountain; Hwy 29 including Moberly Lake, Hudson’s Hope; also includes Rolla, Clayhurst and Goodlow.
- Bulkley Valley: includes Hazelton, Smithers, Telkwa, and Granisle.
- Cariboo (North): includes Quesnel, Wells and Bowron Lake Park.
- Cariboo (South): includes Williams Lake, Northern and Central sections of Wells Gray Park.
- Fort Nelson: includes Fort Nelson, Muskwa, Prophet River, Buckinghorse River, Sikanni Chief, and Hwy 77 north to the Yukon border.
- Lakes District: includes Houston, Topley, Burns Lake, and Endako.
- North Coast - Inland Sections: includes Kitimat.
- North Coast Inland (South): includes Terrace.
- Prince George: includes the City of Prince George, Hwy 16 Bednesti to Upper Fraser, and Hwy 97 Hixon to the south end of McLeod Lake.
- Stuart - Nechako: includes Fraser Lake, Fort Fraser, Vanderhoof, Fort St James, and Tachie.
- Williston: includes McLeod Lake, Mackenzie and Williston Lake.