UPDATE: Metro Vancouver ends air quality bulletin after train trestle fire

Thick, black smoke could be seen throughout the Metro Vancouver area
Black Press Media

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has ended an air quality bulletin following a fire at a Richmond train trestle on Thursday (June 20).

 

The fire started Thursday evening at a train trestle along the Fraser River, next to the Oak Street Bridge. The bridge was closed to traffic temporarily. 

Richmond RCMP was called out around 8:15 to help Richmond Fire Rescue with traffic control in the area of the 8900-block of River Road. 

Thick black smoke could be seen throughout the Metro Vancouver area.

The regional district posted to X (formerly Twitter) Friday morning that the fire was extinguished some time before 6:15 a.m. It ended the air quality bulletin, just after 11:15 a.m.

Richmond Fire Rescue crews had extinguished the warehouse portion of the fire Thursday, and the fire on the trestle was out by Friday morning. Crews were on scene all night. 

A witness on scene said the fire started in a vacant industrial building that then spread to an old rail trestle along the Fraser River. The fire destroyed both the building and the trestle, but didn't spread beyond that. 

– With files from The Canadian Press