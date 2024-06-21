UPDATE: Metro Vancouver ends air quality bulletin after train trestle fire

Thick, black smoke could be seen throughout the Metro Vancouver area

A fire at a train trestle in Richmonday on June 20 led to thick black smoke in the Metro Vancouver region.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has ended an air quality bulletin following a fire at a Richmond train trestle on Thursday (June 20).

The fire started Thursday evening at a train trestle along the Fraser River, next to the Oak Street Bridge. The bridge was closed to traffic temporarily.

Richmond RCMP was called out around 8:15 to help Richmond Fire Rescue with traffic control in the area of the 8900-block of River Road.

Thick black smoke could be seen throughout the Metro Vancouver area.

The regional district posted to X (formerly Twitter) Friday morning that the fire was extinguished some time before 6:15 a.m. It ended the air quality bulletin, just after 11:15 a.m.

Richmond Fire Rescue crews had extinguished the warehouse portion of the fire Thursday, and the fire on the trestle was out by Friday morning. Crews were on scene all night.

A witness on scene said the fire started in a vacant industrial building that then spread to an old rail trestle along the Fraser River. The fire destroyed both the building and the trestle, but didn't spread beyond that.

– With files from The Canadian Press