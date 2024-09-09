 Skip to content
Air quality issues persist in central and Northeast B.C. due to smoke

Much of B.C. remains “unseasonably dry” due to the ongoing drought
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare. Smoke fills the sky from the Lower Campbell Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C. in this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. Wildfire Service

Wildfire smoke has prompted Environment Canada to issue an air-quality advisory for several regions in central and northeastern British Columbia.

The weather office says pollution levels are either expected or occurring in the region, and are likely to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The advisory comes after the BC Wildfire Service says the fire situation is still active as above seasonal temperatures persist in the province.

The service says in its situational report posted Monday that much of B.C. remains “unseasonably dry” due to the ongoing drought, leaving fuels susceptible to ignition and fire behaviour that could increase quickly.

It says crews were back on a wildfire Sunday about 30 kilometres east of Wells that was previously considered as being held but it is now one of 36 blazes ranked as out of control.

That fire is among about 220 active fires burning in the province, and the service says more than 90 per cent of them were caused by lightning.

