Alarms will sound from CFB Esquimalt Wednesday morning

Sirens and vocal messages may be heard across several municipalities

CFB Esquimalt is warning residents of an upcoming test that could cause noise disturbances.

On Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. the base will launch its Mass Notification System for approximately one minute.

Residents may hear sirens and verbal messages from speakers mounted on tall poles in Dockyard, Naden and Work Point in Esquimalt.

ALSO READ: No charges laid in reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

Depending on environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind direction, the sounds may be heard in neighbouring municipalities.

The tests are only expected to last about one minute.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram