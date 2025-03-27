Alaskan resolution supporting Canadian sovereignty passes

Amid tensions between the United States and Canada, the Yukon's Western neighbour passed a resolution acknowledging Canada's sovereignty — while also warning against counter-measures

A resolution affirming Canada’s sovereignty and cross-border relations has passed in the Alaska state legislature.

House Joint Resolution No. 11 was introduced by house majority leader Republican Chuck Kopp, of Anchorage, on Feb. 26. As reported by the *News,* on March 14, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Whitehorse Mayor Kirk Cameron and Dawson City Mayor Stephen Johnson all testified virtually to house representatives about the resolution.

The resolution was passed with 33 representatives in favour, and four against. Those four were Republicans Jamie Allard, Bill Elam, Mike Prax, and Cathy Tilton.

One representative, Republican Delena Johnson, was absent, and two representatives, Republican Sarah Vance, and Democrat Nellie Unangiq Jimmie, were excused.

Three amendments were made to the resolution before it passed.

The first stated that the House of Representatives would be opposed to any tolls, as well as measures, that “would harm the unique relationship between Canada and Alaska or negatively affect our integrated economies.”

A member of staff for representative Will Stapp, who introduced the amendment, told the News that it was in response to recent British Columbia legislation to introduce tolls.

The second amendment introduced more information into the resolution. The resolution pointed to the Alaska Highway as a critical lifeline for the movement of goods, services and people between Alaska and the rest of the U.S. through Canadian territory, and expressed concern by any threats or actions by Canada to shut down any roads into Alaska, specifically naming the Alaska Highway.

Such actions could jeopardize funding commitments, including those for the repair and maintenance of the Shakwak road, read the amendment, which was adopted in its entirety.

Uncertainty around Shakwak funding has been a point of contention in the Yukon legislature this spring, as a recent executive order by American President Donald Trump paused the disbursal of money from the funding source that provides for the maintenance of the road.

The third amendment acknowledged the rivers that flow between Canada and Alaska, and their history and importance for Indigenous governments on both sides of the border.

“Our goal is to lower the temperature and to bring healing and restoration in a relationship that we feel has been unnecessarily frayed at a time when, frankly, we can't afford that. Our nation can't afford it, and Alaska certainly can't afford it,” said representative Kopp when the News spoke with him on March 17, shortly after the bill was introduced.

“We need a strong Alaska-Canada partnership. We need a strong America-Canada partnership, and that's a partnership that's worth defending.”

With files from Dana Hatherly

