Alberni rescue team finds missing boaters after dark night on fogbound Kennedy Lake

A group of boaters went missing on Kennedy Lake on Aug. 15 but were safely found early the next morning

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Westcoast Search and Rescue Society are tasked to Kennedy Lake to search for overdue boaters. The boaters were later found safe. (SUBMITTED PHOTO/ Alberni Valley News)

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Westcoast Search and Rescue Society are tasked to Kennedy Lake to search for overdue boaters. The boaters were later found safe. (SUBMITTED PHOTO/ Alberni Valley News)

A group of overdue boaters on Kennedy Lake have been safely located thanks to new drone technology.

On Aug. 15, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) boat team and a drone operator were brought on the scene by the Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue (WISAR) and the RCMP in search of boaters who were missing from the rest of their group.

The group had set out with people and gear but failed to return for the rest of their party, prompting a call for help.

During the night, the volunteer search and rescue teams experienced heavy rain, dense fog and 15- to 20-knot winds as they searched the lake. Shortly before 6 a.m. an AVRS member spotted lights on the shoreline of Clayoquot Arm and the missing group was discovered. "The missing party was located safe at their campsite after experiencing boat troubles," an AVRS spokesperson said.

"A big thank-you to our volunteers ... who gave up a night of sleep to keep our community safe," they added.

"Kennedy Lake ... experiences rapid shifts in weather, high afternoon winds and challenging conditions. Our call volume for this area is increasing with recreational users and watercraft operators," wrote Westcoast Search and Rescue Society in a statement.

"Kennedy Lake is notoriously challenging, with sudden depth changes, hidden logs, unmarked rock pinnacles and unpredictable weather," the AVRS spokesperson added.

Boaters are encouraged to plan ahead and check any forecast changes before heading out on the water.