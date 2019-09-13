United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks at a rally before the election, in Sherwood Park Alta, on Monday April 15, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Alberta ending separate offices for climate change, environmental monitoring

Climate change office and division that monitors and reports on environment will be integrated

Alberta’s United Conservative government is eliminating stand-alone offices for climate change policy and environmental monitoring.

Some say the move will damage the province’s ability to make science-based decisions and damage its international reputation.

The intention is outlined in a Sept. 10 email from Alberta Environment and Parks deputy minister Bev Yee.

It says the current climate change office as well as the division that monitors and reports on the environment will be integrated in a new structure.

New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips, who was environment minister under the previous government, says the move points to reduced emphasis on science.

She says staff cuts in those areas will be easier to hide once the offices are hidden inside another bureaucracy.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message
Next story
Dental hygienist loses licence as ‘sexual abuser’ for treating his wife

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP investigating bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Maintenance work planned for Highway 1 near Leigh Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Enrolment exceeds projections at Tillicum Elementary

No new portables needed, class sizes stay within limits

UVic ranks financial scandals as the worst in Canadian politics

The University of Victoria finds Canadians are most bothered by financial scandals.

William Head escapees scheduled to appear in court later this month

Zachary Armitage, James Busch face charges of escape from lawful custody

Oak Bay national cycling champion up against world’s best in Quebec

Adam De Vos is wearing the maple leaf in Quebec’s World Tour races

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of Island hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

Most Read