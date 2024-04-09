Alberta family missing after minivan found ‘abandoned’; could be in B.C.

The Mani family last talked to family on April 3, but have not been seen since late March

Police are looking for a Ponoka County family, whose minivan was found abandoned in Calgary, and believed to possibly be in southern B.C.

The Mani family was last known to be living near Meridian Beach in Ponoka County, Rimbey RCMP said in a statement Tuesday (April 9).

According to police, 39-year-old Winnie Mani spoke with family members over the phone on April 3, though her and the rest of her immedate family’s whereabouts at the time were unknown and haven’t been confirmed since mid-March.

The family’s vehicle, a 2013 black Dodge Durango registered to Winnie Mani, was found on March 28 by the Calgary Police Service in Calgary, apparently abandoned in a private parking lot in the city’s southeast near the Bow Habitat Station.

Rimbey RCMP is concerned for the family and is asking for the public’s help in locating them; the detachment believes they may be in southern British Columbia.

Winnie, the mother, is 39 years old, five-foot-three, approximately 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Liliane, 24, is four-foot-nine, approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Debra, 18, is five-foot-two, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Israel, 15, is five-foot-six, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Samuel, 14, is four-foot-seven, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Bariel, 13 is three-foot-nine, 78 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen, or been in contact, with the Mani family, they are asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP detachment at 403-882-2224.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers.