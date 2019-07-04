The Centex gas station in Calgary where the owner was killed in the car wash on July 3, 2019. (Google Street View)

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

The owner of a Calgary gas station is dead after emergency authorities say it appears he was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the station’s car wash.

The 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at a Centex outlet in the city’s southwest around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe a driver intended to pull forward inside the car wash, but instead reversed and struck the owner.

The station remains closed while Occupational Health and Safety investigates.

The victim has not been identified and Centex Petroleum says in a statement that his family has requested privacy.

Company spokesman Shafiq Bhura says in an emailed statement to CTV News that the owner was a kind gentlemen whom he had known for a number of years.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken and are doing our best to support his family through this difficult time,” said Bhura.

(CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss
Next story
Hotel Rialto, a slice of northern Italy on the west coast

Just Posted

Pro-choice advocates angered by pro-life bus shelter ads in downtown Victoria

Advertisements for Birthright Victoria spark outrage from Access Birth Control

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

BC Ferries warns July 6 and 13 sailings to be affected

Saanich mayor and local MLA support ‘neighbourhood champions’ in McKenzie Interchange concerns

Construction closure leaves area residents using intersection in need of safety upgrades

New hands guiding Greater Victoria Rotary Clubs

Rotary Club was established in 1905 and exists in more than 160 countries today

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

It’s been three years since Lauren Etchells left Canada with 19-month-old Kaydance

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Most Read