Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

A school trip has ended in tragedy for an Alberta family.

Pincher Creek RCMP announced late on Feb. 13 that a 10-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries suffered earlier in the day at the Castle Mountain Ski Resort. Police will not be releasing her name.

Police and emergency services were called to the resort, located about 45 kilometres southwest of Pincher Creek in the Crowsnest Pass region of southern Alberta, at around 11:30 a.m. following a report of a skier sustaining a serious head injury.

The girl was part of a planned ski trip with other students from Pincher Creek’s Canyon Elementary. She had struck a pole after losing control on one of the ski hill’s runs. Police noted the girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Castle Mountain staff were first on the scene and provided aid until emergency personnel from Pincher Creek arrived.

Due to poor weather, there was no opportunity to airlift the girl, so she was instead transported via ground ambulance to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. Unfortunately, at 9:45 p.m., police were told she had not survived.

The investigation into the incident is now being conducted by the medical examiner with assistance from Pincher Creek RCMP. The girl’s family along with the students and staff at the school are receiving help from the local victim services unit.

