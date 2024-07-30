Alberta man drowns in B.C. lake

No foul play suspected: RCMP

A 71-year-old man from Alberta has died after an apparent drowning incident in Penticton's Skaha Lake on July 28.

Police say the man, who was using a rented private watercraft, was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful Sunday.

No one else was on board with the man.

“At this time, the man appears to have drowned, with no foul play suspected, nor concerns of criminality or negligence on the part of the rental company,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

The incident remains under investigation by the Penticton RCMP and BC Coroners Service.