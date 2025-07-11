 Skip to content
Alberta man on Canada-wide warrant with link to Okanagan last seen in Fort St. John

Justin Radcliffe was last seen in Fort St. John in February
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
Grande Prairie RCMP and Fort St. John RCMP are asking for assistance in finding 46-year-old Justin Radcliffe, who is known to frequent Kelowna and Falkland and was last seen in Fort St. John in February.@AlbertaRCMP/X

The RCMP are again asking for assistance in finding an Alberta man with a Canada-wide warrant.

After a request for help from Grande Prairie RCMP on Wednesday, July 9, Fort St. John RCMP are now asking for the public's assistance in finding Justin Radcliffe. 

The 46-year-old, who frequents Grande Prairie, Kelowna, and Falkland, was last seen in Fort St. John in February. 

"Family and police have reason to be concerned for his wellbeing," stated RCMP. 

Radcliffe is also on a Canada-wide warrant. He was arrested on July 19, 2022 and charged with:

  • Possession of child pornography;
  • Accessing child pornography(x2);
  • Possession of child pornography for the purpose of publishing;
  • Sexual assault;
  • Sexual interference;
  • Voyeurism.

He was released for court but failed to appear. 

Radcliffe is described as:

  • Caucasian male,
  • 5’5 (165 cm),
  • 170 pounds (77 kg),
  • Hazel eyes,
  • Brown hair with receding hairline,
  • Salt and pepper beard,
  • Tattoo on left side of neck.

Anyone with any information about Radcliffe's whereabouts is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Anyone with information who wants to stay anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
