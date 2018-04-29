Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Charges are pending against the driver of a commercial vehicle after a 35 year-old man from Alberta was struck and killed 90 km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

The Revelstoke RCMP received word of the incident around 3 p.m. on April 28.

According to a media release the man was standing alongside his pickup truck and camper when he was hit by a flat deck truck.

The British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) dispatched a helicopter to the scene; however the man was pronouced dead as BCAS arrived.

RCMP, the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services and a traffic analyst are investigating.

More to follow.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Just Posted

Hundreds take to Victoria streets for Khalsa Day parade

For the first time in over 100 years, region’s Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi

Policing all in the family for Victoria clan

New VicPD recruit Ben Sawyer the latest in a line that includes mom, dad and grandfather

GoFundMe for man struck on Pat Bay Highway

Proceeds will support family of Mike Underwood

Statistics show more than 2,700 empty homes in Saanich

Victoria estimated to have 7% empty homes, the highest in the Capital Region that averages 5.7%

One man sent to hospital after stabbing

Victoria Police report a stabbing happened Friday night in the 1800-block of Cook St.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Saanich replacing water main on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Motorists advised to expect delays during project, expected to start May 7

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Volunteer recognized for bringing music to Broadmead vets

Dementia advocate, longtime volunteer earns top honours for community service

Most Read