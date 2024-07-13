Alberta man swept away in B.C. river, RCMP still searching

Kamloops RCMP is continuing efforts Saturday to find an Alberta man who was swept away in a river the day prior.

Stan Cappis, of Red Deer, and a friend had been at the North Thompson River, near the Tournament Capital Ranch on Friday (July 12) when some youth who were also at the river stepped off the sandbar and into the fast-moving portion of the river, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release. The two youth started to get carried away and Cappis and his friend jumped in to rescue them.

“Stan’s friend and the youths were able to get to the shore however Stan was swept away. He was last seen rounding the bend of the river,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

Officers were called to the river just after 3 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP immediately began working with police dog services, air services, the forensic identification section, along with Kamloops Fire and Rescue and people in the area to search for Cappis. He was not found.

“Efforts will continue throughout the day today with the RCMP contingent being bolstered by Kamloops Search and Rescue."

Cappis, 50, is described as Caucasian, with an athletic build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone who lives in and around the area of the North Thompson River, south of the Tournament Capital Ranch, to keep their eyes open for Cappis.

People are reminded to use extreme caution in and around the water and to ensure both children and adults are wearing properly fitted lifejackets.