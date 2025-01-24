 Skip to content
Alberta man with Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Okanagan: RCMP

45-year-old Justin Radcliffe is known to frequent Kelowna and Falkland
Jordy Cunningham
predatorguy
Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for assistance in finding 45-year-old Justin Radcliffe, who is known to frequent Kelowna and Falkland when he's in B.C.@AlbertaRCMP/X

RCMP are asking for assistance in finding an Alberta man with a Canada-wide warrant. 

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for assistance in finding 45-year-old Justin Radcliffe, who is known to frequent Kelowna and Falkland when he's in B.C.

Radcliffe was arrested on July 19, 2022 and charged with:

  • Possession of child pornography;
  • Accessing child pornography(x2);
  • Possession of child pornography for the purpose of publishing;
  • Sexual assault;
  • Sexual interference;
  • Voyeurism.

He was released for court but failed to appear. 

Additionally, Radcliffe has brown hair and brown eyes and stands at 5' 5", 170 pounds.

If anyone see him, do not approach.

Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

 

Jordy Cunningham

