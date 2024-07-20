Alberta Premier says ministers, staff accepting playoff hockey tickets onside

Smith declined to say how many of her ministers attended playoff games as guests of Mraiche

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she doesn’t think her cabinet ministers and political staff accepting tickets to luxury suites at playoff hockey games runs afoul of ethics rules.

Smith says expects individual MLAs to follow the rules and disclose gifts properly to the province’s ethics commissioner.

But Opposition New Democrat leader Naheed Nenshi says attending the games on lobbyists’ dimes is a clear example of cronyism and entitlement.

Smith made the comments Friday responding to reporters’ questions at a KDays breakfast in Edmonton, part of the launch of the city’s annual summer festival.

The questions stemmed from a Globe and Mail report that ministers and government officials attended recent Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff games courtesy of Sam Mraiche, a businessman involved in a government deal to buy children’s pain medication from Turkey.

“As I understand it, all of the rules have been followed,” Smith said when asked what message it sends to the public that senior staff were in a private box paid for by Mraiche, head of MHCare Medical.

The medicine, which came from Istanbul-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals, cost taxpayers $80 million, but its shipments were beset by delays and its use in hospitals eventually halted over safety concerns.

Smith declined to say how many of her ministers attended playoff games as guests of Mraiche.

MHCare Medical did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Smith said the relationship between elected members of the legislature and the ethics commissioner is confidential and said it’s not appropriate for her to interfere.

Smith confirmed she attended a playoff game in Vancouver courtesy of Invest Alberta, a provincial Crown corporation tasked with attracting investment and business growth.

“I’ve got a very strong relationship with Invest Alberta. They report to me,” she said.

The board, she added, “is doing great work.”

When asked how she would explain to Albertans who might interpret the game tickets as a quid pro quo, Smith said people expect elected representatives to support the Oilers’ playoff run.

“That was it. We were just excited to be able to support our team,” she said.

Last year, Smith said she had declined an invitation to the NHL’s Heritage Classic outdoor hockey game in Edmonton because ethics rules precluded her from staying for more than 20 minutes in private suites at special events.

In November, Smith’s government introduced changes to those rules.

Now, politicians and staff can accept event tickets, attendance fees, and travel expenses of any value if they are considered necessary under “protocol” or “social obligation,” but MLAs must report benefits valued at more than $1,000.

Marshall Smith, the premier’s chief of staff, can approve fees, gifts or benefits for political staff above $500 at his discretion.

Nenshi said the changes the premier made to ethics rules leave the impression the government can be bought.

“Having ministers and staff sit in lobbyists’ luxury boxes while we are facing an affordability crisis in this province not only looks bad, it shows they’re living in a different world than the average Albertan,” Nenshi said in a statement.

He leader called for Smith to disclose all staff and politicians who have accepted tickets and from whom, along with who paid for travel.

He also called for her to commit to an all-party process to fix the ethics rules and disclosures, including removing the premier’s chief of staff’s “carte blanche” ability to approve any gift of any amount.

In response to questions from The Canadian Press Friday about the details of tickets that were accepted from Mraiche, the premier’s press secretary Sam Blackett sent a statement.

“Our government ministers and staff are committed to following these rules and do so to the best of their ability,” he wrote.

“Officials are working with the commissioner to ensure the rules provided for accepting playoff tickets are made as clear as possible.”

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press