Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (Twitter)

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

The government of Alberta said it is cancelling elementary and high school classes and licensed daycares around the province.

The closures, announced by Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will apply to all K-12 schools, post-secondary classes, licensed child care, out-of-school care programs and preschools.

Alberta has recorded 56 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

Black Press Media has reached out to the B.C. government for any update on the province’s schools.

More to come.

Coronavirus

