Brenda Crowell, left, and Dr. Jason Wong, display a CAT12 device, which Wong used to save Crowell’s life after she developed a deadly blood clot caused by COVID-19, in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Brenda Crowell, left, and Dr. Jason Wong, display a CAT12 device, which Wong used to save Crowell’s life after she developed a deadly blood clot caused by COVID-19, in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta woman beats death after groundbreaking procedure removes COVID-19 blood clot

New device used for what’s believed to have been the first time in Canada

Alberta Health Services says a woman considered dead for 30 minutes was brought back to life by Calgary physicians using a new device for what’s believed to have been the first time in Canada.

Brenda Crowell of Calgary contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and developed a pulmonary embolism in May.

Dr. Jason Wong with the Foothills Medical Centre says his team received approval to use the device — the Indigo Lightning CAT12 — to extract the blood clot from Crowell’s lungs.

The CAT12 is a tube the size of a large drinking straw and allows medical experts to remove larger blood clots than previously able with a minimally invasive procedure.

Crowell says it’s a miracle to be alive after spending almost a month in hospital, including eight days in a medically induced coma.

She hopes her experience encourages others to get vaccinated, as it did for herself and her family.

“People say there aren’t miracles anymore, but there are because I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for the touch of God,” says Crowell.

“I can’t believe what happened to me and how sick I was, how close to death I was.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll workers

Coronavirus

Previous story
Victoria police looking for wanted man
Next story
Health-care funding gets spotlight in campaign as party leaders fan across country

Just Posted

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint outside a Pandora Avenue grocery store on Thursday morning after he reportedly threatened another man while showing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police make gunpoint arrest Thursday morning

Victoria police looking for wanted David Hodgkinson. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police looking for wanted man

Victoria’s Melvina Varcoe won $200,000 in a May Keno draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Victoria resident wins $200,000 in Keno draw

Artist Linda Simrose stands outside the Sooke Arts Council Gallery with her painting of a maple tree. Her en plein air artwork, and that of other artists, will be available for viewing and auction at the art gallery from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. (Kiernan Green - Sooke News Mirror)
Artists draw inspiration at special show