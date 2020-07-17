Powerhouse construction at Site C dam on the Peace River, spring 2019. The project’s $10 billion price tag has pushed up B.C. Hydro debt. (B.C. Hydro)

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

A BC Hydro employee at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from BC Hydro, the worker arrived from Alberta on July 13 and immediately self-isolated after receiving their test results from health officials.

Northern Health also conducted a second test, which came back positive on July 16.

“The worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic, which has the trained staff, facilities and supplies required to provide health care to workers in isolation or quarantine,” BC Hydro said.

“The worker will continue isolating in their room, which is in a separate dormitory and away from other workers, until they are medically cleared to leave.”

Prior to self-isolating, the worker had not left the work camp or interacted with the local community, the utility corporation said.

Northern Health is now initiating contact tracing, and workers are being reminded to self-monitor and report any symptoms as per the site protocols.

BC Hydro said it has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 since January, and implemented various policies in line with guidelines from provincial health officials.

On Thursday, 21 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus across B.C., bringing the total number of active cases to 192.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Beacon Hill Children’s Farm sees goat baby boom
Next story
VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read