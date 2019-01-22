Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

Strathmore RCMP have recovered approximately $17,000 in stolen skis and snowboards which they believe were stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) on January 19.

On Saturday FAR reported to Elk Valley RCMP that numerous pairs of skis, along with poles/bindings, and snowboards were stolen from the ski mountain.

Elk Valley RCMP worked in collaboration with Strathmore RCMP in Alberta and were able to arrest two youth who were charged with the theft of the stolen items. The youths had alegedly posted these items for sale on Kijiji.

Three snowboards and 10 pairs of skis were recovered. Strathmore RCMP are now working on identifying and returning the stolen skis to their rightful owners.

The investigation actively continues as some of the skis and snowboards have not yet been recovered.

Fernie Alpine Resort did not respond to a request for comment.

If you know anything about this incident, or have any information to report, please call the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3535.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
China demands U.S. drop Huawei extradition request with Canada
Next story
Viewing area at Sooke Potholes likely to remain closed

Just Posted

Legend of Victoria dog ‘Cody’ lives on with successful pet drive

Charmaine’s furniture store collecting donations for Victoria Pet Food Bank

Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Five new DriveBC webcams installed in high traffic locations on Vancouver Island

Skygazers spot mysterious flaming object during Sunday’s lunar eclipse

University of Victoria astronomer explains the “glowing object”

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Four Grizzlies crack NHL’s central scouting list for 2019

Newhook, Campbell, Bucheler and Berger earn NHL notice

Royals test unbeaten streak on Hockey for Hospitals night

Marty and the Victoria Royals host Hockey for Hospitals night on Feb. 2

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Most Read