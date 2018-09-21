Three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Sooke Rd on Sept. 14, 2018. (photo Tim Collins)

Alcohol and drugs ruled out in serious crash that closed Sooke Rd last week

Two of the three drivers taken to hospital have since been released

Police in Sooke have ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors in a serious crash that closed Sooke Rd for most of the day last week and sent three people to hospital.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash have since been released.

Sooke RCMP say all three drivers were injured in the Sept. 14 collision and taken to hospital, where one person still remains. The initial crash involved a 75-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup, who struck a black Dodge pickup driven by a 59-year-old man.

A second crash occurred seconds later when the Silverado continued down the road and collided with a blue Hyundai Tuscon, driven by a 67-year-old woman, flipping both vehicles and causing serious injuries to both occupants.

READ MORE: Questions remain following Sooke Rd crash

Sooke Rd was closed near the Shell station in the 5500-block for much of the day as traffic reconstructionists surveyed the scene.

Based on information received by the RCMP, a “medical event” is believed to have played a role in the crash, although the officials have no information on the exact nature of the medical situation.

Sooke RCMP Sgt. Clayton Weibe said it may be months before a final report is issued on the crash. He said no charges have been laid yet.

