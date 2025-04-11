Alcohol consumption in B.C. drops to its lowest point in 2 decades

Northwest and East Kootenays rank as the heaviest-drinking regions in the province

Times may be tough, but they aren't driving more people to drink, according to recent data released by the University of Victoria.

The provincial average amount of alcohol purchased in a year in British Columbia is at a 20-year low.

The data is presented in litres of absolute alcohol per person over the age of 15, with 1 litre of absolute alcohol being equivalent to approximately 58.65 standard drinks.

British Columbians purchased an approximate average of 8.17 litres of absolute alcohol in 2023, down from 8.45 litres in 2003—although the amount purchased did rise and fall over the 20-year period, peaking at 9.41 litres in 2020.

People in Northwest B.C. purchase more alcohol than any other region of the province. In the Northwest, alcohol sales increased steadily from 9.51 litres of absolute alcohol per year in 2003 to 13.4 litres in 2023, peaking at 13.7 litres in 2022. This puts the Northwest as the heaviest-drinking region in the province, with the next closest region being East Kootenay at 13.38 litres in 2023.

Both the Northwest and East Kootenay drank significantly more than the region third highest on the list, North Vancouver Island, which drank 12.24 litres in 2023, while the lowest region, Fraser North, drank only 5.49 litres of absolute alcohol per person in 2023.

The data was released by University of Victoria’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR), which in a press release linked the lowering rate of drinking to a cultural shift as immigrants arrive from countries that drink less than Canada.



"One potential factor is that BC has seen significant population increases over the last few years. Paired with moderate decreases in overall alcohol sales, this has led to lower sales per capita, since new arrivals may drink less, particularly those coming from countries with lower consumption than Canada," the press release said. "Other factors may be increases in inflation and general costs of living have led to people spending less on alcohol."

Black Press Media reached out to Northern Health as well as academic experts to determine why the Northwest might be purchasing more alcohol that other areas of the province, but none were willing to comment.

The CISUR press release said the provincial average still indicates an unhealthy level of drinking in B.C.

"Despite the steep and continued decline, British Columbians still consume an average of nine standard drinks per week, which is about 50% more alcohol than suggested by Canada’s Guidance on Alcohol and Health," the press release said. "It is also above the Canadian average of eight standard drinks per week."



The Canadian average is also falling, according to the CISUR press release, as their data matches a downward trend noted by Statistics Canada.