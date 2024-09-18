Alcohol, speed factor in fatal crash involving 3 Kelowna secondary students

The crash happened on May 26, 2021

Speed and alcohol have been deemed factors in the death of three Kelowna Secondary students in a crash that happened in May 2021.

Speed and alcohol have been deemed a determining factor in the deaths of three Kelowna Secondary School students back in May 2021.

On May 26, 2021, just a month before graduating high school, Katelin Bevan (18), Samara Haverko (17) and Ryan Thomson (18) died in a car crash at about 7 a.m. in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive.

In the crash, Bevan was driving a 2009 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Gordon Drive when the car went airborne, landed and slid on the side, up and over a median before hitting a lamp standard. The vehicle was split in half, both sides upside down.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, live-saving efforts weren't performed as the three people were confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the BC Coroner's report, Bevan's blood-alcohol level was 0.121. In B.C., the legit limit is 0.05 and 0.08 and above is a criminal offence.

Additionally, the road was in good shape and not determined to be a factor. At the same time, while dark at the time of the crash, there was "artificial lighting provided by regularly spaced streetlights," according to the report. The vehicle was also in good condition, met the requirements of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act, and there was no evidence of sudden mechanical failure.

The posted speed limit in the area where the crash took place is 60 km/h.

While speed and alcohol were determined to be the contributing factors in the deaths of the three students, the incident has also been deemed accidental.

The Kelowna community rallied together following the tragic loss of three students, raising more than $83,000 for the affected families.