B.C. zoo's beloved giraffe found dead in enclosure

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced the passing of its eight-year-old giraffe, Jenga, on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Jenga, the giraffe, was found around 3:15 p.m. peacefully resting in his barn stall, according to a statement by Menita Prasad, director of animal care, found moments after he was last seen "enjoying his afternoon meal."

"Jenga was known for his bold, curious personality, always eager to interact with staff and explore his surroundings. His presence brought joy to our staff and visitors alike, and his loss is being deeply felt across our zoo community," Prasad said.

The zoo is still waiting for the results of Jenga's necropsy, she added.

"Jenga has left us far too soon."

Jenga was only eight years old. The median life expectancy of a giraffe is between 14 and 20 years, according to the GVZ's website.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our dedicated Animal Care team, who form strong emotional bonds with each of the animals in their care. We encourage the public to share messages of support and condolences as we grieve the loss of Jenga. These heartfelt messages will help support our team as they continue their work in protecting and preserving species like giraffes, whose populations in the wild face significant threats."

Prasad noted that giraffes are facing a silent extinction due to habitat loss and poaching in their wild habitats.

"Jenga was a symbol of our commitment to conservation, and his memory will live on as we continue our mission to safeguard the future of these incredible animals."

The GVZ thanked the community's support as Jenga's life is celebrated.

"In times like these, our shared passion for wildlife and conservation unites us. Jenga’s legacy will inspire us to continue our vital work in protecting animals and their habitats for generations to come," Prasad said.

There are two giraffes remaining at the zoo: Jagar, who is six years old, and Milo, who is four years old.