Some City of Victoria taxpayers who gave post-dated property tax cheques had them cashed early due to an error by RBC. Dawn Gibson/News file photo

ALERT: Property tax cheques cashed early could leave some short for holiday weekend

RBC processed some post-dated City of Victoria cheques Thursday, will cover any fees incurred

The inadvertant processing of post-dated property tax cheques by the City of Victoria’s bank, RBC, has City and bank officials asking taxpayers to cheque their chequing account balances ASAP.

For some people, it could leave them short of funds for this long weekend.

Many people submit cheques for their property tax that are dated July 3, when the taxes are due, but RBC cashed some of those cheques on Thursday night, according to Ian Colvin, RBC’s regional director of communications for B.C. While he said the number of people affected appears to be small, it is significant enough to warrant notifying the public of the possibility they may incur bank fees or other penalties on their account, if the funds were not available yet.

“We want to move on this pretty quickly, and that’s why we wanted to notify people as soon as possible,” Colvin said, noting that RBC will cover any fees, service charges or overdraft interest incurred as a result of the error.

Step 1 for people is to check their account balance. If the funds were not yet withdrawn by now, they won’t likely come out until next Tuesday, as expected. Some people caught in this situation may have already noticed that the funds were withdrawn and dealt with it through their own financial institutions. For those who haven’t, Colvin recommends making that contact immediately if possible, or calling those institutions’ toll-free after-hours help lines. RBC customers or anyone with further questions can also call 1-800-769-2511.

The City of Victoria, meanwhile, issued a statement on its website that it is “working diligently with RBC and co-ordinating with them as they work to resolve this.”

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Dismantling begins on fire-ravaged Oak Bay house
Next story
UPDATED: 2 people dead after plane goes missing in B.C. mountains

Just Posted

ALERT: Property tax cheques cashed early could leave some short for holiday weekend

RBC processed some post-dated City of Victoria cheques Thursday, will cover any fees incurred

HOGWARTS ALERT: All seven Harry Potter books in one 70-minute play

Potted Potter makes its way to Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse in October

Pizza paired with craft beer, Prima Strada partners with Category 12

Besides the pizza oven, the Central Saanich brewery will also release new beers every month

Long weekend traffic causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway

Some congestion in Langford due to Goldstream Park bottleneck

Dismantling begins on fire-ravaged Oak Bay house

Chimney teardown started Thursday

Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

Five things to do for Canada Day

There are family fun events all across Greater Victoria for Canada 151

B.C. drug smuggler who used helicopters to deliver drugs sentenced

Colin Martin, 46, was responsible for delivering thousands of pounds of “B.C. Bud” to forest clearings in Washington state and Idaho

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Most Read