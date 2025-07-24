 Skip to content
All 5 players found not guilty in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

Judgment was read to a London, Ont. courtroom on Thursday, July 24.
Black Press Media Staff
Statue of Lady Justice. (Black Press file photo)

 All five players charged in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial have been found not guilty, according to numerous media reports of the judgment that was read in an Ontario courtroom on Thursday, July 24.

Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were charged with sexual assault for an alleged incident that took place in a London, Ont. hotel room on June 19, 2018.

All five players went on to play in the NHL, but left their respective teams after being charged.

More to come.

