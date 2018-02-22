All aboard! Job fair ports this weekend in Victoria

Find out about the hundreds of jobs in Victoria’s cruise ship industry

Over 800 jobs were created in Victoria as direct result of cruise ships in 2017. This year, more than 600,000 cruise passengers are expected to come ashore at Ogden Point, creating even more summer jobs.

In advance of the season, the Victoria Cruise Industry Alliance is hosting its second annual job fair this Saturday (Feb. 24) at Ogden Point’s Pier B.

This is an opportunity for people of all ages, backgrounds and education levels to find out about upcoming employment vacancies. Businesses such as The Butchart Gardens, Wilson’s Transportation, Orca Spirit and CVS Tours will be recruiting.

Positions available range from front-line customer service workers to skilled trades and everyone from youth to college grads to retirees are welcome to apply.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume to Ogden Point at the Western Stevedoring building at 185 Dallas Rd. on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free parking is available on site.

For more information on the fair, visit the VCIA website at viccruise.com.

anna.james@vicnews.com