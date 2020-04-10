Big White Ski Resort has been closed since March 16, in response to COVID-19. Photo Facebook

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

A young man was seriously injured Friday at Big White Ski Resort, despite the fact the facility has been closed for nearly a month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Ballinggall, resort vice-president, said that the incident was “all avoidable.”

According to Ballingall, who made a statement on social media, the victim was with friends when an accident occurred in Telus Park.

He said firefighters trekked in to reach the injured man.

“They had to provide first aid, a backboard, a neck-brace, and physically walk him out to the road, at which time he was handed over to B.C. Ambulance and transported to Kelowna General Hospital.”

The man is being treated for a serious back injury.

Ballingall urged people to stay away from Big White until further notice.

“The mountain is closed, the creeks have started to run, the snow is shifting, and it is simply dangerous to be out on a mountain that is not patrolled, groomed, fenced or managed at this time,” he said.

“Please do not venture out on Big White Mountain. You are just putting yourself in danger, and first responders, plus those on the front lines in a position that is not necessary if they are required to provide you with care.”

READ MORE: Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

The Big White Fire Department has not yet returned a request for comment.

Big White, located 56 kilometres southeast of Kelowna, is the third largest ski resort in B.C.

When the mountains and the resort village were shuttered on March 16, there were 6,000 people on site.

