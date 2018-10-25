Tammy Hogg (right) and Shelley Evans hope to start Women on Wheels, an all-female taxi service for the West Shore and municipalities throughout Greater Victoria. (Dawn Gibson/Black Press)

All-female taxi service another step closer to hitting the road in West Shore

The duo has to have at least 50 per cent of their fleet operating by February

Sooke resident, Tammy Hogg, and Shelley Evans are one step closer to getting their all-female taxi service on the road.

Women on Wheels is hoping to fill a niche as an all-female taxi team to get people to and from places safely with excellent customer service.

“I’m pretty stoked that we got approved,” she said. “It took such a long time and there were hoops we had to jump through.”

The all-female taxi service was approved by the Passenger Transportation Board.

Women on Wheels has until February to get 50 per cent of their fleet, including a wheelchair accessible vehicle, on the road or they will lose their licence. Hogg said they are aiming for a Dec. 1 start date.

READ MORE: All-female taxi service eyed for the West Shore

Hogg already has one car getting equipped for the road and she is hoping to source another car and the wheelchair accessible van.

Hogg said they plan to start offering their services in Sooke and then branch out to Langford and the West Shore.

“Providing a service here in the town we live in is important,” Hogg said. “There’s a need there, there was a taxi company that closed down back in July,” referring to Sooke Harbour Taxi.

They plan to put two cars on the road to start with 24-hour-a-day service, seven days a week, and she is currently looking for Class 4 drivers.

Due to the cost, Hogg is getting creative to get vehicles on the road by the deadline, throwing the idea around of trading in her car for something she can convert to a taxi.

The duo are also tasked with buying video cameras and taxi meters before completing a final safety inspection.

One of the more fun projects they have to get their business running is deciding what colour their cars will be and the design for their brand.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Not enough fruits, veggies grown to feed global population a healthy diet: study
Next story
B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Just Posted

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress crowned best hotel in Canada

Luxury hotel made top of 50 best hotels list

Victoria cyclist finds thumb tacks spread across Galloping Goose Trail

Rider stopped in her tracks when one punctured tire, found ‘hundreds’ more covered in leaves

All-female taxi service another step closer to hitting the road in West Shore

The duo has to have at least 50 per cent of their fleet operating by February

TODAY: Business is booming as Black Press Media gears up for Victoria career fair

One stop shop for questions about entering the workforce, finding work experience at Bay Street Armoury

Alternative highway plan to the Malahat looking to gain traction

Pat Clements detailed a 50-year transportation network in three stages

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair

There are 75 employers looking to hire today at the Bay Street Armoury

B.C. man writes obituary for Mary Jane

Rod Retzlaff of Nelson liked Mary Jane, but is not so sure about her son, Cannabis

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

British Columbians still getting deeper in debt

Rising interest rates adding to our debt load, says Consumer Debt Index survey

Some residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., stage brief protest

Pacific Northern Gas says the line to the community should be repressurized by late Thursday and homeowners can then apply to have pilot lights relit

Dam sale boosts Q3 profit for Teck Resources, but lower commodity prices sting

Revenue totalled $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

B.C. man who killed parents and two others as teen granted full parole

James Ruscitti is serving a life sentence for the 1996 execution-style slayings of his adoptive parents, his brother’s 17-year-old girlfriend and a boarder who lived in their home.

Royals Harry and Meghan arrive in Tonga on Pacific tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read