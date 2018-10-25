All-female taxi service another step closer to hitting the road in West Shore

The duo has to have at least 50 per cent of their fleet operating by February

Tammy Hogg (right) and Shelley Evans hope to start Women on Wheels, an all-female taxi service for the West Shore and municipalities throughout Greater Victoria. (Dawn Gibson/Black Press)

Sooke resident, Tammy Hogg, and Shelley Evans are one step closer to getting their all-female taxi service on the road.

Women on Wheels is hoping to fill a niche as an all-female taxi team to get people to and from places safely with excellent customer service.

“I’m pretty stoked that we got approved,” she said. “It took such a long time and there were hoops we had to jump through.”

The all-female taxi service was approved by the Passenger Transportation Board.

Women on Wheels has until February to get 50 per cent of their fleet, including a wheelchair accessible vehicle, on the road or they will lose their licence. Hogg said they are aiming for a Dec. 1 start date.

Hogg already has one car getting equipped for the road and she is hoping to source another car and the wheelchair accessible van.

Hogg said they plan to start offering their services in Sooke and then branch out to Langford and the West Shore.

“Providing a service here in the town we live in is important,” Hogg said. “There’s a need there, there was a taxi company that closed down back in July,” referring to Sooke Harbour Taxi.

They plan to put two cars on the road to start with 24-hour-a-day service, seven days a week, and she is currently looking for Class 4 drivers.

Due to the cost, Hogg is getting creative to get vehicles on the road by the deadline, throwing the idea around of trading in her car for something she can convert to a taxi.

The duo are also tasked with buying video cameras and taxi meters before completing a final safety inspection.

One of the more fun projects they have to get their business running is deciding what colour their cars will be and the design for their brand.

