'All she needed was love': B.C. memorial honours homelessness, addiction struggle

Bench a tribute to those slipping through society's cracks, especially Cheryl Folden, who died Jan. 8, 2024

Cheryl Folden experienced homelessness at different times in her life and struggled with addiction. She died in Williams Lake on Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo submitted)

For nearly a year and a half, Stuart Westie has been wondering how best to pay tribute to his dear friend Cheryl Folden.

Westie is a retired teacher, and as someone who struggles to read, was an unconventional teacher, seeking out the students who he thought might also be smart but struggling.

He pushed hard for those students who might be facing challenges but showed promise. In retirement, it seemed his soft spot for those left behind by some of our institutions carried on.

After meeting Cheryl Folden panhandling outside of a local grocery store, Westie felt like she was someone who might need more than some spare change.

Over time, he got to know her during streetside conversations as he did his daily bike ride around the downtown. Westie then received a phone call informing him Folden had been kicked out of the emergency shelter and was being released from hospital after she had overdosed.

He wasn't prepared for her to be out on the street, and so he offered his friend his spare room.

For eight months the two cohabitated in his home, and while there were times she left after they disagreed, he always found her again and told her she still had a place if she chose to return.

But on January 8, 2024, Cheryl Folden died at Westie's home, succumbing to years of drug addiction and trauma.

Westie watched as paramedics did their best to revive her.

He had given her a home and watched her improve to the point where she reconnected with her oldest son. The two were friends, and he was heartbroken she was gone.

But Westie was also angry. He was angry the society which left her to be abused and neglected as a child then did little to help the adult she became.

He wrote a brutally honest and raw obituary, which garnered attention and an outpouring of empathy.

He spoke to the Tribune and CBC Radio, sharing the story of his friend, in an effort to keep her memory alive and to call attention to the humanity and tragedy of all the people suffering from addiction or homelessness.

Folden's story was discussed at city council meetings and in letters of response to the newspaper and to Westie, but he wanted more.

Westie wanted to do something which would help to remind us all of those people who are slipping through society's cracks.

He wanted to make Cheryl Folden proud.

Because Cheryl Folden was a fighter. She was very open about her own struggles, and she was also often fighting against anything she thought was an injustice.

Westie wanted to honour her by also continuing her legacy of advocacy, and make a monument which not only celebrated her and brought attention to her struggles, but to others who face similar challenges. He then wondered how he might also support the organizations working to make a difference.

So over the past 16 months, Westie has been planning a memorial worthy of his beloved friend to do all those things.

While his concept has evolved, what Westie has settled on is a bench with large planters at each end which will also include storyboards on the blank surfaces to share some of his friend's story and the legacy she leaves behind.

And Westie didn't stop there.

He has also reached out to organizations in the community working to support people like Folden, the ones she relied on and the ones which are helping prevent more stories ending like Folden's did.

On some of the storyboards, there will be representation from local social service organizations, including QR codes for those wishing to donate in support of their work.

The bench will be installed in Herb Gardener Park on Oliver Street in Williams Lake on May 22.

On May 31 at 1 p.m., Westie is inviting the community to join him in honouring not only Folden, but others who have struggled and lost their battles and the service agencies who support them.

He will have an open mic for people to speak, food for people to eat and an opportunity for the community to gather and honour all those who are lost in the darkness of drugs, addiction and homelessness.

Cheryl Folden died at 57 years old. She suffered sexual abuse throughout her childhood, was pregnant with her first son at 16 years old, and went from one abusive relationship to another. But she also raised two sons, supported her younger brother, and lived for eight months with her friend Stuart Westie.

She inspired him and countless others, and now Westie hopes she can continue to inspire the community to reach out and show kindness.

"All she needed was love," said Westie.

"I'm really happy I'm doing it, but I'm really sad Cheryl isn't here," he said.