An escort truck from Emil Anderson Maintenance rolls ahead of a convoy of vehicles navigating the critically damaged Hemlock Valley Rd. on Feb. 3, 2020. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

All tourists have been rescued off Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, five days after a landslide trigged by heavy flooding washed out the only access road.

About 150 local residents and employees remain, said resort spokesperson Shelby Lim on Thursday. Resort officials are working with Ministry of Transportation staff to rebuild and re-open the road as soon as possible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

“We hope to open the resort in some capacity to the public this weekend with single-lane alternating traffic on the road, but will not have confirmation from the road crews until Friday,” resort staff stated.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, so we are unable to open until we receive full clearance.”

An estimated 500 people, including 100 staff, were trapped at the ski resort last Saturday after the heavy rain damaged as much as one kilometre of Hemlock Valley Road. There were more guests than usual because of a race scheduled for the weekend.

Helicopters had managed to ferry most out of the area by late Sunday. Ministry of Transportation crews worked to opened the road briefly on Monday for single-lane alternating traffic.

KEEP READING: Langley family among 500 stranded on Sasquatch Mountain after heavy flooding


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dallas Road campers defend ‘van life’ with response petition
Next story
Sooke River tragedy tinged by unanswered questions

Just Posted

Victoria examines new, undisclosed location for Crystal Pool

None of the previously-explored locations are currently being prioritized

Sooke River tragedy tinged by unanswered questions

Officials question why park gates left open

Dallas Road campers defend ‘van life’ with response petition

Victoria van and RV dwellers say they choose a legal, viable lifestyle

Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich sold to Pauquachin First Nation

Pauquachin First Nation intends to keep it as a golf course

Two Greater Victoria residents charged with human trafficking released with conditions

Four Vancouver Islanders arrested in Saskatchewan appeared in court there Wednesday

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a lookout

Deer euthanized after impaling itself on pointed fence in Nanaimo

Deer suffers organ damage in what B.C. Conservation Officer Service describes as ‘gruesome’ incident

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read