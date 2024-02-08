Alleged 3D-printed gun operation taken down by police in Prince George

1 man was arrested and later released

One man was arrested and an alleged 3D-printed firearms operation has been shut down and seized in Prince George. (CFSEU handout)

1 / 1 One man was arrested and an alleged 3D-printed firearms operation has been shut down and seized in Prince George. (CFSEU handout) Advertisement

One man was arrested and an alleged 3D-printed firearms operation has been shut down and seized in Prince George.

On Monday (Feb. 5), B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit searched a home in Prince George where they seized several items, including a 3D printer; a loaded and fully assembled 3D-printed firearm with an auto sear; several 3D-printed frames, slides and magazines; one rifle with an obliterated serial number; prohibiited devices such as suppressors and extended magazines; ammunition; and U.S. currency, believed to be counterfeit.

A man connected to the home was arrested and released, according to a release from police on Thursday.

“3D printers, when used for a nefarious purpose puts public safety at risk. CFSEU-BC, along with our partners, utilize all enforcement and investigative strategies that speak to the overall effort to ensure public safety,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said.

Police say officers with the unit’s illegal firearms enforcement team were first alerted about the alleged firearms trafficking in January.

In July of 2023, CFSEU warned of the increasing accessibility to 3D-printed firearms or weapons.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely scary’: B.C. police warn of dangers in creating 3D-printed guns

A 3D printer can make about 80 per cent of a firearm and the remaining 20 per cent are all parts that are legal to purchase, such as barrels and trigger mechanisms.

In Canada, the number of privately made firearms in 2021 was “just shy of 200,” but it rose to 500 the following year.

Comparatively, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the U.S. seized about 8,500 in 2020. That number rose to 19,000 in 2021.

READ MORE: Ghost guns showing up at crime scenes in Canada but RCMP not keeping statistics