(Black Press file photo)

Alleged child abduction attempt in Langford a family issue, RCMP say

Const. Matt Baker with West Shore RCMP says parents should not worry

RCMP concluded its investigation into an alleged child abduction attempt in Langford and passed the file on to the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Const. Matt Baker with West Shore RCMP said major crime investigators spoke to several witnesses and experts in the field and said no charges are expected.

READ MORE: Possible child abduction attempt an isolated incident, says West Shore RCMP

“Parents need not be worried,” Baker said. “It wasn’t a random stranger incident.”

He said it was more of a child endangerment issue and that the kids involved are now safe.

“When the investigation was concluded they determined that it was parents that were causing the issue as in most cases of potential abductions,” Baker said.

READ MORE: Possible child abduction attempt in Langford leaves parents and SD62 on high alert

The incident occurred on Oct. 25 near Western Speedway around 4 p.m. The Sooke School District sent a letter home to parents warning about it and asking parents to discuss safety with their children.

West Shore RCMP called it an isolated incident at the time.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

