Allegedly impaired driver crashes car into Saanich home

Family home but in other areas of the house when car crashes through wall

A female driver crashed through the wall of a home. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Thankfully no one, including the driver, was injured after a car crashed through the side of a home on Tuesday.

Saanich Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5400-block of Fowler Rd. in Saanich on July 9.

The call came from a homeowner, according to police, who said a car had just crashed into their front sunroom/living room.

When police arrived on scene at around 10 p.m., they found a grey Nissan Altima halfway into the home with the 58-year-old female driver nearby.

“It’s very fortunate that the family living in the house were in other areas of the home when the car hit and that no one, including the driver, was injured,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, Saanich Police public information officer.

The driver was arrested at the scene for failing to provide a breath sample. She was also issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

This crash is a good reminder, noted the Saanich Police Department in a release, that local police departments and ICBC continue to target impaired drivers during the summer season.

