A female driver crashed through the wall of a home. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Allegedly impaired driver crashes car into Saanich home

Family home but in other areas of the house when car crashes through wall

Thankfully no one, including the driver, was injured after a car crashed through the side of a home on Tuesday.

Saanich Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5400-block of Fowler Rd. in Saanich on July 9.

The call came from a homeowner, according to police, who said a car had just crashed into their front sunroom/living room.

When police arrived on scene at around 10 p.m., they found a grey Nissan Altima halfway into the home with the 58-year-old female driver nearby.

ALSO READ: 42 impaired drivers removed from Victoria, Esquimalt roads this month

“It’s very fortunate that the family living in the house were in other areas of the home when the car hit and that no one, including the driver, was injured,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, Saanich Police public information officer.

The driver was arrested at the scene for failing to provide a breath sample. She was also issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

This crash is a good reminder, noted the Saanich Police Department in a release, that local police departments and ICBC continue to target impaired drivers during the summer season.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A female driver crashed through the wall of a home. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Just Posted

Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Saanich home

Family home but in other areas of the house when car crashes through wall

Process to create citizens assembly studying Saanich-Victoria amalgamation set to resume

Outstanding issues include size of assembly among other items

Two key companies join forces to expand service at Esquimalt graving dock

Ralmax buys Esquimalt Drydock Company

Roller Disco Puppy Party coming to the West Shore this weekend

Satisfy your Saturday night puppy fever with a fun, family event

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 12-14

Roller skate with puppies, check out the local market

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

VIDEO: North Island families facing child removal to receive free legal services

Child apprehension has outsized impact on Indigenous families, according to Legal Services Society

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

EDITORIAL: Incentives would fuel purchase of e-bikes

Much has been made recently about the incentives being doled out by… Continue reading

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Most Read