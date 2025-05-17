 Skip to content
Alleged impaired driver knocks down power pole in crash in Nanaimo

Driver given immediate roadside suspension. B.C. Hydro crews close road to replace utility pole
Chris Bush
250516-nbu-car-into-hydro-pole-1000001735
Front Street was closed to traffic much of Friday, May 16, after a car struck a hydro pole and snapped it off at its base. Police issued the 34-year-old drive an immediate 90-day roadside driving prohibition. (Photo courtesy Amy Seymour)

An early-morning crash in downtown Nanaimo left a street closed, B.C. Hydro crews with their work cut out for them and a driver with a 90-day roadside suspension.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and Nanaimo RCMP responded to the intersection of Front Street and Port Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, May 16, and found a hatchback pinned under a utility pole that had snapped at the base where it had been struck by the vehicle. 

When police arrived, the driver was inside an ambulance being treated by paramedics.

“Indicators were observed by the investigator that led that person to believe the driver was impaired by alcohol,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for observation, while a passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. The heavily damaged car was towed and impounded and the driver was served with an immediate 90-day roadside driving prohibition.

A section of Front Street next to the Regional District of Nanaimo Transit exchange remained closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and power to the immediate area was cut Friday while B.C. Hydro crews replaced the destroyed utility pole. B.C. Hydro reported that only five customers in the immediate area lost power – Port Place Shopping Centre was not affected – and power was expected to be restored by Friday evening. 

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
