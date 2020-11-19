Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)

Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Security beefed up on hospital property

Island Health sent a memo to all of their staff urging caution when outside the hospital doors, reporting that there have been a number of reports of sexual assaults on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital recently.

A memo sent to hospital staff from Island Health on Nov. 18 doesn’t get into the specifics of the alleged assaults or state how many have taken place, but advises staff and the public that the reports are being investigated by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment in conjunction with the hospital’s Protection Services personnel and other Island Health staff.

In response to inquiries from the Citizen, Elin Bjarnason, Island Health’s vice-president of clinical operations for the south Island, said the safety of the hospital’s patients, visitors, staff and medical staff is paramount and of the highest priority.

“We are co-operating fully with the RCMP investigation,” he said.

“I encourage any member of the public or staff who may have been assaulted or have any information to contact police or reach out to site leadership.”

The memo was intended to provide staff and the public with information on what the hospital and Island Health is doing to ensure their safety and what supports are available to them.

RELATED STORY: 2019 CRIME SPIKE IN B.C. LARGEST IN 20 YEARS

It said additional protection services staff have been called in to support enhanced patrols of the hospital property.

“At this time, staff and the public should not be unaccompanied outside the building for any reason,” the memo said.

“When you arrive at work, remain in your vehicle and call [the hospital] for the auto-attendant, then [call] protection services dispatch to request an escort.”

The memo said staff who use public transit will be offered taxi services at the main door to the hospital.

It said staff and visitors can expect to see signs posted at exits and entrances in the hospital advising of the safety measures.

RELATED STORY: FIRST RESPONDERS SAY THANKS TO HOSPITAL WORKERS

“Visitors will also be instructed to contact protection services to be escorted to the hospital from their vehicle,” the memo said.

“Marked protection services vehicles will be parked at various locations across the site and the RCMP will provide an overt presence with up to 60 foot patrols daily. We encourage all staff who may be isolated or working alone inside CDH to discuss the working alone process with their supervisor.”

The memo said that if anyone has information about the alleged assaults or other similar incidents at CDH, to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

“We will do our best to keep you updated with as much information as possible,” the memo concluded.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed that the RCMP are investigating.

More information from the RCMP is expected and this story will be updated as it becomes available.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Hudson’s Bay referenced in legal petition against Penticton store
Next story
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C

Just Posted

A lawsuit has been filed by a Penticton mall against The Bay for owing them around $600,000 in unpaid rent since April. The lawsuit says The Bay has been given an eviction notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Hudson’s Bay referenced in legal petition against Penticton store

Victoria landlord allegedly received default notice from retailer

VicPD is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of a fatal crash that happened on Nov. 6. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seeking witnesses, dashcam footage of crash that killed cyclist

The crash happened on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Harriet Street and Gorge Road

Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight)
PHOTOS: Sooke’s spectacular sunset sights

Readers share their favourite sunset photos

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

Selam Woldu is trying to draw attention to the conflict raging in Ethiopia, where many of her family members live. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Ethiopian conflict leaves Victoria woman unsure if her family is alive

Selam Woldu hasn’t heard from her family since fighting broke out Nov. 4.

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

A volunteer assists with Greenways Land Trust’s fruit tree project 2020 in August in Campbell River. As part of Strathcona Good Food Box program, Greenways Land Trust will also look at incorporating produce from their fruit tree project in the boxes. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Conservation organization launches ‘food boxes’ for northern Vancouver Island communities

With Strathcona Good Food Box program, Greenways Land Trust aims to increase accessibility to fresh produce in remote communities

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)
Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Security beefed up on hospital property

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read