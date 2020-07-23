Two Victoria tattoo parlours released statements in response to allegations of sexual assault in their shops. Both said the named employees had been terminated. (Unsplash)

Alleged tattoo shop sexual assaults rooted in power, says Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

Allegations ‘horrifying but sadly not surprising,’ says Fernwood tattoo parlour

Allegations of sexual assault and abuse in Victoria tattoo shops are “deeply horrifying, but sadly not surprising,” says Black Cat Tattoo owner Caitlin Webb.

In an email, Webb said sexual assault and misconduct have been occurring in the tattoo community for a long time.

“With that said, there are many artists in the community, locally and abroad, who are actively working with one another and with clients to create safe spaces to be tattooed in, and to stop the possibility of abuse,” she said.

Webb’s response follows a number of allegations earlier this month against tattoo artists across the country. At least two artists from Victoria tattoo shops were named – Carne Tattoo and Painted Lotus Studios. Both businesses released statements and said the named artists were no longer employed.

RELATED: Victoria tattoo shops respond to sex assault allegations against male artists

Carissa Ropponen, communications manager for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, said the allegations illustrate how deeply sexual assault is rooted in power dynamics.

“These tattooists are in a position of power in their communities … they are in a position of trust. Someone going to have a tattoo done, it’s an intimate thing. It’s a personal experience and the tattoo artists who have been [allegedly] sexually assaulting folks, have violated that trust in a big way,” she said.

In an Instagram post responding to the allegations, Carne Tattoo said the company did not terminate an employee accused of sexual assault when the first allegation was made in March, 2019. The shop released the employee after that allegation and others were made public on social media more than a year later.

“In retrospect, we should have terminated this employee immediately, as this disgusting behaviour has no home in our industry or our shop and our failure to immediately act upheld a system that protects aggressors and continues the cycle of victimization.”

Ropponen echoed that sentiment, noting that it is everyone’s responsibility to end sexualized violence. It’s not surprising some survivors choose to share their experiences on social media, she added.

“One of the big barriers that so many survivors face is being disbelieved, being blamed and shamed,” Ropponen said.

“We see these online communities being able to provide support and create a community of support for one another.”

All of the artists employed at Webb’s Fernwood tattoo shop are women. She said there is a zero tolerance policy for misconduct.

“Every client is a new experience and we want to make sure each experience is as safe and comfortable as possible,” she said, adding that existing policies and protocols have been amped up in light of the allegations.

“We are glad those survivors came forward. It is an incredibly brave and hard thing to do, and will hopefully help others make the decision to come forward.”

On July 10 VicPD stated that it was aware of the social media reports and its Special Victims Unit would be investigating any incidents reported to police.

To speak to a detective, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

For survivors seeking advice or supports such as counselling, medical care, information or referrals, call the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or email them at access@vsac.ca.

The Men’s Trauma Centre can be reached at 250-381-6367 or by emailing info@menstherapycentre.ca.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

sexual assaultsexual assaults

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease
Next story
Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langford downsizes 24th annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament amid pandemic

Event raises $50,000 for Greater Victoria charities

Saanich bike kitchens make tune-ups easy with free tools, tire pumps

District encourages active transportation with ‘accessible’ amenities

Alleged tattoo shop sexual assaults rooted in power, says Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

Allegations ‘horrifying but sadly not surprising,’ says Fernwood tattoo parlour

VicPD spends two hours de-escalating armed man in crisis

The man reported there were people trying to harm him but officers found him alone

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and in early 20s

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

BC Children’s lottery offers luxury as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Most Read