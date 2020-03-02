Alleged thief stole bike from Central Saanich school

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers are looking for a man suspected of stealing a student’s bike from a Central Saanich school. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for a man alleged to have stolen a Central Saanich student’s bicycle.

A suspect entered a Central Saanich high school, and after being asked to leave the property took out bolt cutters and cut the lock on a student’s bike before riding away on it.

“We’d really appreciate it if you rode that stolen bike to the Central Saanich Police Department so it can be returned to the rightful owner,” reads a Crime Stoppers post on Facebook. “One way or another, we will be seeing you very soon.”

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers asks anyone who knows the suspect or wants to report anonymously to call 1-800-222-8477, or send a message through the organization’s Facebook page.

