Almost four of 10 Canadians have unlimited internet data at home

Fifty-four per cent say they telecommute at least sometimes

The success or failure of telecommuting depends on access to high-speed internet,suggest a study, that shows 54 of Canadians telecommute at least sometimes. (AP File)

Nearly four out of 10 Canadians — 38 per cent — say they have unlimited data in their home internet package, and 85 per cent say their home internet speed satisfies them.

These findings appear in the 2018 Canada Internet Factbook published by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority.

This said, nearly one out of three Canadians do not really know how much data they actually have.

Fifty-four per cent of Canadians with home internet at least occasionally work from home, with 20 per cent saying they very often do.

Of those who work from home, 84 per centsay that high-quality internet access is important, with 55 per cent saying it is critically important.

