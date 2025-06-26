Amanda Todd honoured at Social Media Victim Remembrance Day in U.S.

Todd was one of 245 pictures that could be seen on the lawn of Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

Amanda Todd was honoured as part of Social Media Victim Remembrance Day in the United States.

A photo of Amanda Todd could be seen on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Monday, June 23, for Social Media Victim Remembrance Day.

The American event honoured about 245 children who suffered due to online harassment and cyberbullying. Each child's photo was printed on a "Remembrance sign" and posted on the lawn outside the domed building.

Todd, who went to high school at Westview and Maple Ridge secondary schools, before she was transferred to Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Secondary, took her own life in 2012, at the age of 15, after she was cyber-bullied by Dutch national Aydin Coban.

Before her death she posted a heart-wrenching video online detailing her years of abuse which has been viewed by millions of people.

Coban would be eventually convicted of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment in a Canadian court, and then sent back to The Netherlands where his sentence was cut from 13 years to 6 years.

Social Media Victim Remembrance Day featured heartfelt tributes, speeches from advocates and survivors, and moments of silence to reflect on the profound impact of digital abuse, explained Carol Todd, Amanda's mother, online.

"Attendees gathered to share stories, raise awareness, and promote a culture of empathy and kindness in the digital world. This was created by many parents who continue to advocate for safer online spaces and reminding everyone of the importance of responsible social media use," she said, before sending "Big hugs, blessings and thank you's" to Christine Pfister McComas for finding Amanda's sign and sharing a photo with her.

Carol Todd has become a global advocate for online safety and the prevention of cyberbullying by sharing her daughter's story to people around the world. She founded the non-profit Amanda Todd Legacy Society in her daughter's memory to increase awareness of bullying, cyberabuse, internet safety, mental health and gender based exploitation.

Her daughter's story has touched many lives.

Mairin Coutu of Maple Ridge told Carol how Amanda's story has touched her family.

"Amanda’s story has been told in my home many times to teach and remind my growing teens the importance of online safety and privacy. Your loss is felt my many moms as it could so easily have been any one of our precious babies. Her legacy lives on and we will never forget her," she said.

Angelica Guglielmino said she thinks of Amanda often.

"Bullying is not only happening to youth but to adults as well and there needs to be accountability for all who are hurtful towards others. Amanda is remembered and her story is heartbreaking. Thank you for your involvement in raising awareness," noted Guglielmino.

National Social Media Victims Remembrance Day was put on by a group called Heat Initiative, whose mission is to hold tech companies accountable for enabling and profiting from child sexual abuse.

For more information about the Amanda Todd Legacy Society go to: https://www.amandatoddlegacy.org/.