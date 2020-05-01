Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services has launched an online clue contest, with prizes valued at up to $1,000. (Unsplash)

Amateur Saanich detectives can dig into online clues

Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services launches clue contest

Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services has created an online activity for the community’s amateur detectives.

The ‘Solve the Clue Online Contest’ releases a new clue each weekday until May 13 – with clever riddles connected to Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services. Each clue can be solved through online research, according to the Saanich Parks website.

“We encourage families, friends, everyone – to work together to help one another successfully solve all clues! Good Luck!”

Prizes are valued up to $1,000 for those who can correctly solve all 15 clues.

On March 15 all District of Saanich municipal facilities were closed to the public, including all indoor and outdoor recreation facilities.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Outdoor recreation facilities close across Greater Victoria

Family activitiesOutdoors and Recreation

