Amazing Race Canada kicks off at Hatley Castle

The Amazing Race Canada kicked off the latest season right here in Greater Victoria.

The sixth season of the popular TV show kicked off at Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood Monday afternoon.

As part of the heroes edition, 10 couples compete in a grueling race across Canada and the world. The race is divided into a series of legs and on each leg, teams strive to reach the Pit Stop where they are greeted by host and Olympian Jon Montgomery.

“The people that are here are the embodiment of what the race is about. Doing it with a partner, collaborating to achieve a bigger goal and in their daily lives these people do it on the daily,” said Montgomery in a Facebook live post on the Amazing Race Canada page. “What we have here is an amazing group of people.”

The Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition premieres later this year.

This isn’t the first time Hatley Castle has been featured on a TV show or movie. In June of last year, Ryan Reynolds was in town shooting the sequel to Deadpool and in August, actor Johnny Depp was spotted filming scenes for his new movie, Richard Says Goodbye.

