 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled, 2-year-old boy found safe by Vancouver police

Police say the suspect is in custody and officers are investigating
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
web1_230720-sul-amber-alertpush_1
A sign on Highway 10, near 144 Street, in Surrey notifies the public of an Amber Alert in 2023. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday, March 13, 2025 for a boy, 2, in Vancouver. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

An Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy allegedly abducted from Vancouver has been cancelled. 

Vancouver police said officers located the boy and he is safe, according to a post to X at 2:42 p.m.

The suspect has been taken into custody and officers are continuing to investigate the incident. 

The alert was first issued just after 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 13) by the Vancouver Police Department and B.C. RCMP's Amber Alert. It said two-year-old's last known location was in East Vancouver around 10:40 a.m.

The boy has a medical condition that required a ventilator, but he would have been without a piece of the ventilator, and police warned he "may go into medical distress." The ventilator is a 12-by-12-inch black box with an apparatus that attaches to his face.

 

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

More News

1 dead after reports of person found unresponsive on Whistler Blackcomb
1 dead after reports of person found unresponsive on Whistler Blackcomb
Tesla products removed from BC Hydro EV charger rebate program amid trade war
Tesla products removed from BC Hydro EV charger rebate program amid trade war
Canadian woman scheduled for release after being held in U.S. detention centre
Canadian woman scheduled for release after being held in U.S. detention centre