UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled, 2-year-old boy found safe by Vancouver police

Police say the suspect is in custody and officers are investigating

An Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy allegedly abducted from Vancouver has been cancelled.

Vancouver police said officers located the boy and he is safe, according to a post to X at 2:42 p.m.

The suspect has been taken into custody and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The alert was first issued just after 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 13) by the Vancouver Police Department and B.C. RCMP's Amber Alert. It said two-year-old's last known location was in East Vancouver around 10:40 a.m.

The boy has a medical condition that required a ventilator, but he would have been without a piece of the ventilator, and police warned he "may go into medical distress." The ventilator is a 12-by-12-inch black box with an apparatus that attaches to his face.