Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Langley baby

Tyler Durocher, 3 months old, last seen with Brianne Darlene Ford

Langley RCMP issued an Amber Alert on Thursday, April 4, 2024, for a missing three-month-old baby. (Langley RCMP Twitter)

UPDATE 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 5

Police had no new information about the whereabouts of missing Tyler Durocher, the three-month-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert the evening of Thursday, April 4.

Langley RCMP were planning to provide some updates as of Friday, but had not located the child.

The search Thursday night was extensive, with Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue setting up a command post on the corner of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street, in the area where Durocher and Brianne Darlene Ford, the woman believed to have taken him, were last seen.

Search and rescue personnel in red high-visibility clothing set off from there on foot into the surrounding neighbourhood.

The area to the north of the intersection is being redeveloped, and many lots have vacant or recently demolished houses due to ongoing road widening. There are vacant sheds, wooded areas, boarded up homes, and abandoned trailers.

A crew of searchers was seen entering one boarded up house and searching it and the surrounding yard with flashlights at about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

UPDATE: 9 p.m. Thursday, April 4

Langley RCMP have deployed a police helicopter, police dog service, and more to find missing Langley baby Tyler Durocher Thursday evening.

“Every available resource, uniform and plainclothes, has been deployed. The priority is to find this little one,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Search and rescue teams are searching a wide area starting from the last known sighting in the area of 208th Street and 72nd Avenue.

Mounties believe the suspect, Brianne Darlene Ford, has fled on foot.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby in Langley.

According to an emergency alert on Thursday evening, April 4, the boy has been identified as Tyler Durocher.

He is three months old and described as 1-foot 10 inches tall with brown hair. Believed to be wearing a blue, short sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

The suspect is Brianne Darlene Ford, described as a 35-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair with shaved sides and pink highlights and a nose ring. Believed to be wearing all black clothing.

According to the Langley RCMP, Ford attended a location near 208th Street and 72nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon and took the child without permission.

“Police believe they are likely on foot,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson with the Langley RCMP.

Anyone who sees Ford or Durocher is being asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach them.

Search and rescue teams were out after 8 p.m. on the corner of 208th Street and 72nd Avenue Thursday, April 4.

More to come.