Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton might have access to additional vehicle

Police release updated info on the fifth-wheel, horse trailer

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle as the Amber Alert for Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, enters day nine.

Police are providing updated information Thursday (July 27) on two of the trailers they have said Verity could be transporting, as well as a second vehicle.

Since the Amber Alert was issued on July 19, police have said Verity, along with Joshuah and Aurora and her father Robert Bolton and boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, could be travelling in a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500, with B.C. licence plate SJ2708. They’ve also been seen towing a fifth-wheel in Chilliwack and a horse trailer in Kamloops.

Now police say that Verity and Glazov could also have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive. It’s registered to Verity, but is uninsured and it’s unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle.

Surrey RCMP also have updated information on the fifth-wheel and the horse trailer.

The fifth-wheel, seen in Chilliwack on June 30, is a brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368. It has a B.C. licence place WPM71B.

The horse trailer, seen in Kamloops on July 15, is a white 2018 Maverick Highside with B.C. licence plate 05994K.

“We are asking the public to continue to remain vigilant, and report any possible sightings or information that could lead us to locate Joshuah and Aurora,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Strachan, with the Surrey RCMP major crime unit.

“While the last confirmed sighting of Verity was July 15 in Kamloops, we know that she has access to multiple vehicles/trailers and may have travelled elsewhere since that time. Our investigators remain open to all possibilities and leads.”

On Tuesday, July 25 the family released a statement about their missing children.

Police also have a dedicated tip line: 604-599-7676 or SurreyAmberAlert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.