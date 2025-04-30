Ambitious border crossing proposal aims to reinforce B.C.'s supply chain

The project is being championed as a model for public-private partnerships

Besides extending beyond the current limited hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for passenger vehicles and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for commercial traffic — the proposed crossing would offer a low-elevation, safer alternative to the Patterson route.

A billion-dollar border crossing proposal south of Trail is aimed at helping protect B.C.'s supply chain against climate change and other disasters.

A sweeping infrastructure truck and rail proposal centred on the Waneta crossing is gaining traction among government and industry leaders, with the goal of creating a 24-hour commercial rail and road corridor between B.C. and Washington State.

The plan long-championed by the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society includes construction of a new rail and road bridge at Waneta and a modern commercial border crossing facility, designed to accommodate both truck and rail traffic.

According to the proposal, travelling the Paterson route requires trucks to climb and descend a 12-kilometre stretch with grades as steep as nine per cent, conditions described as among the most challenging for commercial drivers in the province.

Proponents say the project is a critical step toward protecting the inland Pacific Northwest supply chain from potential disruptions caused by seismic events, wildfires, and flooding.

The idea gained renewed urgency following recent catastrophic weather events in British Columbia, such as the Coquihalla Highway washouts and Lower Mainland flooding in 2021, which severed vital transportation links.

The proposed corridor would serve both public and commercial traffic and improve access for major industrial players in the region, including Teck Metals, CP Rail, and U.S.-based Burlington Northern.

Plans also outline the development of rail infrastructure connecting Teck Trail Operations to the border via the Fort Shepherd right-of-way, including multiple spur lines and new bridges.

The project is being presented as a model for public-private partnerships (3P), with Teck, CP Rail, and Burlington Northern potentially contributing seed capital.

Proponents note that the aim is to secure additional funding from the Canadian and U.S. federal governments, the Province of B.C., Washington State, and private international investors.

Furthermore, proponents say revenue generated from tolls on commercial vehicles and rail cars would help underwrite long-term construction and maintenance costs.

Initial projections suggest the crossing could handle up to 1,200 rail cars per day and hundreds of trucks, generating tens of millions in annual revenue and potentially over $700 million across 40 years.

The development would also support emerging industries, including battery recycling in the Trail-Waneta area.

Local firms such as KC Recycling and Cirba Solutions — two major players in lead-acid and lithium-ion battery recycling — stand to benefit from improved infrastructure and more efficient cross-border movement of goods.

These two Waneta-area businesses are among 21 organizations, including municipalities and the chamber of commerce, that have provided letters of support for the proposal through the society.

Dan Ashman, a founding society member and dealer principal at AM Ford Sales Ltd. in Trail, has championed the project since 2005.

Ashman noted that during the 2006 Penwer (Pacific NorthWest Economic Region) Convention in Seattle, the north-south corridor concept received unanimous support from representatives of seven U.S. states, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Alaska, including key figures such as Spokane County Commissioner Al French and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

He said he envisions the Waneta project as a model for innovative 3P partnerships that maximize infrastructure investment without overburdening public budgets.

“This corridor could set a benchmark for public-private partnerships across North America, delivering economic stability and resilience for rural and urban communities alike,” Ashman said.

“It’s a visionary step to safeguard our supply chains and drive prosperity.”

Advocates say the corridor would be a major boost to both economic development and national security, highlighting concerns about the seismic vulnerability of coastal ports and infrastructure.

They say the inland route would provide a vital alternative path for transporting goods and materials across North America, including military and industrial shipments.

Support for the project is rooted in longstanding regional cooperation efforts, including backing from the cities of Trail and Rossland, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, and the villages of Warfield and Montrose.

The Waneta crossing upgrade is being framed not just as a local improvement, but as a strategic investment in continental infrastructure.

Supporters suggest the project could serve as a benchmark for future 3P capital projects across North America, particularly in rural and high-risk regions.

More details on funding commitments and construction timelines are expected in the coming months, pending discussions with senior levels of government and private partners.