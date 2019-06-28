New features of B.C.’s Discover Camping reservation system set to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Changes are coming to the Discover Camping reservation system. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says the alterations will make the campsite booking experience better.

New features include notifications if sites that were already booked become available, as well as advanced search and campsite availability display features that will help users find available sites nearby if their desired park is full. There will be options for purchasing firewood, ice, and e-gift cards for the Discover Camping system. Users will also be able to sign up for newsletters and other notices. The new features won’t all be added at the launch of the new system, but introduced in stages.

READ ALSO: 600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

The fees will not increase with the new system, but continue to reflect the 1996 pricing levels, the ministry said in a statement. Camping enthusiasts will be able to access the new reservation system online at the existing discovercamping.ca. The new reservation system can be expected to be operational at the beginning of December. The site will experience a 48-hour hiatus while the new system is implemented.

In early 2019, BC Parks began formally searching for a company that could enhance the current reservation system. Their contract with the current provider is set to expire in November of this year.

READ ALSO: B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

US eDirect was chosen and tasked with making the upgrades to Discover Camping. For 20 years, the company has created many reservation platforms for government park agencies, including the California State Parks.

Last year, approximately 231,000 reservations were made through the Discover Camping website — nine per cent more than in 2017. This year, 155,000 reservations have already been made, the majority of which were made by folks in B.C.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court
Next story
Free car seat fitting workshop comes to Esquimalt

Just Posted

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Free car seat fitting workshop comes to Esquimalt

Parents can get their car seats checked by professional technicians

American company to overhaul B.C.’s Discover Camping reservation system

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Victoria Police confirm downtown Plaza Hotel fire was arson

Live-in caretaker still unaccounted for

Victoria approves Cool Aid building reno to add affordable housing to the city

The new buidling will have five floors, 72 apartments, and a coffeehouse

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

UPDATED: Small wildfire reported northwest of Campbell River was ‘just a smoke chase’

Several wildfires on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast following lightning storms

Most Read