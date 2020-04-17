The Sooke Fall Fair is a popular community event. This year’s fair theme is The Perfect Pumpkin Patch. (Sooke News Mirror)

Amidst virus concerns, Sooke Fall Fair going ahead as planned

This year’s event themed The Perfect Pumpkin Patch

As festivals and events continue to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Sooke Fall Fair are hopeful the annual exhibition will go on as planned.

The Sooke Fall Fair is scheduled Sept. 12 to 13 at Sooke Community Hall.

“The fair will happen unless someone comes along and tells us otherwise,” Ellen Lewers, the fair’s past president, said.

This year’s event theme is The Perfect Pumpkin Patch, and Lewers expects more participation than ever.

“With everyone at home busy in their gardens, and kids working on crafts, I expect this year to be a super year,” Lewers said. “I have never had so many calls from people reaching out to me about their gardens. It’s unbelievable. So it’s kind of exciting to say, ‘yes, let’s see the fair through.’”

ALSO READ: Sooke Fall Fair has deep roots in the community

RELATED: Sooke Fall Fair celebrating pumpkins this year

Lewers hopes people are using this time to get crafty, try out new recipes or bake at home, and are getting “on the ball” for the fair.

“I’m looking forward to more entries, more participation, more excitement about competing this year,” Lewers said.

She noted most of the fair is held outside, so even if social distancing measures are in place, people can adhere to them.

“The community hall is also huge, so I think we could make it work,” Lewers said, adding if the fair doesn’t happen this year, organizers will keep the same theme, catalogue and sponsors for next year. “That way anyone who sponsored this year wouldn’t have to pay next year, and anyone who creates something for this year’s theme can still enter.”

This year’s catalogue is not yet printed, so Lewers suggested people look at last year’s catalogue to see what competition categories people can enter.

“It will all be pretty much the same aside from a few additions and the change in theme,” she said.

The challenge is on for this year’s event to grow the biggest pumpkin. Cash prizes will be awarded to this year’s winners.

Entry forms can be found at Shoppers Drug Mart, or online at the Sooke Fall Fair website. To learn more about this year’s fair, please go online to www.sookefallfair.ca.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFall fairSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’
Next story
COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

Just Posted

VicPD arrests three people, shuts down bicycle ‘chop-shop’ after using ‘bait’ bike

Police report increase in property crime and bike thefts in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood

Two men charged in relation to a Saanich break-and-enter, thefts under $5,000

Saanich police report a recent spike in property-related crime

Victoria police reports 126 per cent increase in calls near Topaz Park

Officers conducting proactive enforcement, remaining highly visible to combat the rising trend

South Island leaders form taskforce to address economic crisis amidst COVID-19

Rising Economy Taskforce to address economic crisis and resiliency

Market on Millstream helps military families with free grocery delivery

Eight ships and 850 members from CFB Esquimalt are currently deployed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Most Read