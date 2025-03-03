Amix Group buys Port Alberni sawmill for tug business

Tug and barge business will relocate from Campbell River to Alberni Inlet

Amix Group of Campbell River has taken ownership of the former Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill on Port Alberni's waterfront.

The $7.3-million sale with Western Forest Products became official on Friday, Feb. 28. Amix purchased just over 18 hectares (45 acres) of the APD site and is also leasing two lots on the water side for a new marine terminal.

Western Forest Products had curtailed APD Sawmill in 2022, citing lack of fibre. When efforts to find a way to operate were unsuccessful, the curtailment was changed to "indefinite" in April 2024 and the remaining 60 employees were offered voluntary severance.

Tony Marra, marine services president for Amix, said the company will not be operating the sawmill but many of the buildings and offices will be usable. He said the marine side of the site will require renovations and additions like dock space, ramps and piers. Amix will be moving its entire operation from Campbell River to Port Alberni in the coming months, and the company intends to create a maintenance facility for its large tugs, barges and cranes.

"The rationale behind the purchase is to service our marine maintenance business," he added.

He said people won't immediately see changes to the site. "It's a fair-sized undertaking. My comment to my staff is our intention is to move (with) safety and effectiveness and efficiency in mind."

Amix's tugs and barges have worked in the Alberni Inlet for a number of years, Marra noted, servicing APD or bringing logs to and from APD. He said the existing log sort will remain.