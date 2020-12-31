A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

  • Dec. 31, 2020 10:50 a.m.
  • News

By Charlie Carey

For some, this year might be one to forget but for at least one British Columbian it will be particularly unforgettable, for their bank account.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot on Wednesday night (Dec. 30). This ticket was the only one in Canada to have a perfect match.

The drawn numbers are: 7, 14, 30, 32, 38, and 45.

The winner has about 52 weeks to come forward and cash in on their massive return.

Drawn every Wednesday and Saturday nights, Lotto 6/49 has paid out over $105 million to British Columbians in winning this year, with BCLC paying out an $691-million in 2020 across all gambling and lottery games.

To put this winning in perspective, the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot is about one-in-14 million, which is almost the population of Ontario.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO predicts COVID-19 will become endemic, but some experts are less certain
Next story
19% of Canadians regret holiday spending when credit card bill arrives: survey

Just Posted

The Glendale Trail, which runs past the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific in Saanich, is closed due to large fallen trees on the path. (Lori Ann/Facebook)
Saanich’s Glendale Trail closed due to fallen trees, bushes

Parks staff expect trail to reopen in early January

Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 after he was seen chasing someone down with a knife while riding his bicycle through traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest bike-riding, knife-wielding man

Man was arrested at gunpoint at Blanshard and Johnson streets

A foursome of golfers watches as one of their group tees off at McMicking Point on the Victoria Golf Club course along Beach Drive on New Year’s Eve. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
GALLERY: Weather makes last day of 2020 one worth going out for

Residents say so long to 2020 with a breath of fresh air

The Greater Victoria Public Library has lots of options for readers to check out from traditional books to online and audio sources. (Pexels photo) The Greater Victoria Public Library has lots of options for readers to check out from traditional books to online and audio sources. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria libraries list most popular titles of 2020

Old releases such as Little Women crack Top 10 list as readers turn to digital sources

West Jet 335 from Edmonton to Victoria International Airport on Dec. 28 was the latest flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 touching down the regional airport. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Jet flight from Edmonton latest flight with COVID-19 case to land at Victoria International Airport

Flight on Dec. 28 among 27 flights with COVID-19 case that either landed or started from YYJ

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but… Continue reading

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Comox Valley Search and Rescue rescued a missing snowboarder from Mt. Washington on Dec. 31. File photo supplied
Comox Valley Search and Rescue finds missing snowboarder

Mt. Washington man had been caught in avalanche in ‘challenging terrain’

RCMP arrested a man on a Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay on Wednesday. file photo
Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay

Corrections Canada had issued parole violation notice from Victoria the same day

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Most Read